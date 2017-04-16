Holden will serve as a healthy scratch for the first time this season when the Rangers take on the Canadiens in Game 3 of their series Sunday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Holden has overall been a reliable force for New York this season and has even played decently in the first two games of this first-round series, posting an assist, a minus-1 rating and nine hits while averaging 20:58 of ice time, so coach Alain Vigneault's decision to hold him out of this one is likely in an effort to keep Montreal guessing. Holden could very well draw back into the lineup for Game 4, but in the meantime, Kevin Klein will receive the nod on the third defensive pairing with Brendan Smith moving up to the second.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...