Holden will serve as a healthy scratch for the first time this season when the Rangers take on the Canadiens in Game 3 of their series Sunday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Holden has overall been a reliable force for New York this season and has even played decently in the first two games of this first-round series, posting an assist, a minus-1 rating and nine hits while averaging 20:58 of ice time, so coach Alain Vigneault's decision to hold him out of this one is likely in an effort to keep Montreal guessing. Holden could very well draw back into the lineup for Game 4, but in the meantime, Kevin Klein will receive the nod on the third defensive pairing with Brendan Smith moving up to the second.