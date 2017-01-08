Jensen was assigned to AHL Hartford on Saturday.

Jensen averaged 10:02 over two games since his recall on Jan. 2 but failed to register a point during that span. The former No. 29 overall pick in the 2011 draft will now head back to the Wolf Pack where he's having a highly productive season -- 24 points over 29 games.

