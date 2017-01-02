Jensen was recalled from AHL Hartford on Monday.

The 23-year-old Dane has gotten into four games this year for the Blueshirts, failing to record a point while averaging 9:23 of ice time. Jensen's been rather beastly with the Wolfpack, however, rattling off 14 goals and 10 points in 29 games, so it'll be interesting to see if he's ready to carry that success over to Broadway. His first chance to dress with the Rangers will come Tuesday at home against the Sabres.