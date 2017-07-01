Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Headed to Big Apple

Pavelec signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract with the Rangers on Saturday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

The Rangers were linked to the veteran netminder prior to the opening of free agency and the two sides made the deal official Saturday. After falling out of favor in Winnipeg and playing just eight contests for the club during 2016-17, he will return to a goalie rotation in New York, albeit behind "The King" Henrik Lundqvist. It's highly unlikely he will earn consistent starts for the Rangers unless Lundqvist were to miss time due to injury.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...