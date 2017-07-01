Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Headed to the Big Apple

Pavelec signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract with the Rangers on Saturday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

The Rangers were linked to the veteran netminder prior to the opening of free agency and the two sides mad ethe deal official Saturday. After falling out of favor in Winnipeg and playing just eight contests for the club during 2016-17, he will return to a goalie rotation in New York, albeit behind "The King" Henrik Lundqvist. It's highly unlikely he will earn consistent starts for the Rangers unless Lundqvist were to miss time due to injury.