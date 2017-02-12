Rangers' Oscar Lindberg: Chips in with pair of assists
Lindberg posted two assists with a plus-2 rating in Saturday's win against the Avalanche.
Lindberg has posted a goal and three points over his past three games. He just doesn't log enough ice time and get many scoring chances to give him a chance at sustained production. Unless he is able to secure more playing time he just isn't worth fantasy consideration outside of the very deepest pools.
