Lindberg posted two assists with a plus-2 rating in Saturday's win against the Avalanche.

Lindberg has posted a goal and three points over his past three games. He just doesn't log enough ice time and get many scoring chances to give him a chance at sustained production. Unless he is able to secure more playing time he just isn't worth fantasy consideration outside of the very deepest pools.

