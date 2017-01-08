Lindberg picked up a goal and an assist with a plus-2 rating in a 5-4 victory over the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

After only recording three assists in 14 games during, Lindberg needed this kind of night. His goal snapped a 28-game goalless streak that dates back to last spring's postseason. Prior to Saturday, he had no goals and five assists in 26 games. Saturday was also his first multi-point game since the regular-season finale last season.