Lindberg will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's home game against the Stars, Justin Tasch of the New York Daily News reports.

Lindberg will sit in favor of fellow countryman Mika Zibanejad, who will make his long-awaited return from a leg injury. Originally selected by the Coyotes with a second-round (57th overall) pick in the 2010 draft, Lindberg hasn't had much of an opportunity to prove that he can be a mainstay in the lineup; injuries have largely impeded his quest to blossom into the playmaking stud that many still think he can be. This year, though, he seems to be lacking confidence and has just one goal on 42 shots.