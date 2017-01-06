The Rangers assigned Buchnevich (back) to AHL Hartford on Friday.

Buchnevich recently underwent an MRI, which evidently resulted in the Russian winger receiving medical clearance for an unofficial conditioning assignment in the minors. The Rangers begin their bye week Sunday, so Buchnevich will likely remain with AHL Hartford until the big club's Jan. 13 return to action, if not longer. The 21-year-old forward has eight points in 10 games this season, so fantasy owners would be wise to keep an eye on him as he works his way back into the Rangers' lineup.