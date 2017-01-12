Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Called up from minors
Buchnevich was recalled from AHL Hartford on Thursday.
Buchnevich will likely slot into the lineup with Matt Puempel (concussion) and Rick Nash (groin) still dealing with injuries. The 21-year-old Buchnevich last appeared in a Rangers uniform back on Nov. 12 after suffering a back injury and then being sent down to the minors once cleared. Prior to that ailment, the winger was on a tear with four goals and two assists in four contests and will look to pick up where he left off against the Leafs.
