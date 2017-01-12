Buchnevich was recalled from AHL Hartford on Thursday.

Buchnevich will likely slot into the lineup with Matt Puempel (concussion) and Rick Nash (groin) still dealing with injuries. The 21-year-old Buchnevich last appeared in a Rangers uniform back on Nov. 12 after suffering a back injury and then being sent down to the minors once cleared. Prior to that ailment, the winger was on a tear with four goals and two assists in four contests and will look to pick up where he left off against the Leafs.