Buchnevich (back) will suit up for Friday night's game against the Maple Leafs, but will not play Saturday in Montreal because of the back to back, per coach Alain Vigneault.

It's a bit of a bizarre situation, but it also makes sense that the Rangers would want to ease the young winger back into game action considering that he's been dealing with this pesky back ailment for the majority of the season. If Buchnevich is in your fantasy lineup Friday, be sure to sub him out Saturday for someone who will actually play.