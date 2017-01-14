Buchnevich will play Saturday against the Canadiens, Steve Zipay of NewsdaySports reports.

It was previously reported that Buchnevich, who is just one-day removed from his return from a back injury, would not suit up in the back half the Rangers' Friday-Saturday back-to-back. However, the 21-year-old winger apparently got the okay from team doctors and appears ready to play in a full capacity. The Russian picked up an assist in Friday's contest against Toronto.

