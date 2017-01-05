Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: May be nearing conditioning assignment
Buchnevich (back) will have an MRI within the next couple of days, which could result in him being cleared for a conditioning assignment at AHL Hartford, the New York Post reports.
The Rangers go on their bye week Sunday, and Buchnevich may spend some of that time getting his legs back under him in the AHL; if he's indeed healthy enough to do so, he conceivably could be back as soon as the big team's Jan. 13 return to action.
