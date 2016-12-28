Buchnevich (back) will not join the Rangers for their two-game road trip, but he could be cleared for contact upon their return to New York.

The Rangers should be able to get in some practices following their trip, potentially giving Buchnevich the opportunity to take some contact and see how his back responds. The winger has been out of the lineup since mid-November, missing 22 games thus far. Once cleared to hit the ice, the 21-year-old will need to be activated off injured reserve, with Matt Puempel the most likely candidate to be relegated to the press box.