Buchnevich scored a goal and assisted on two more in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to Dallas.

The tally came on a bit of a lucky deflection, but nonetheless, that's five points in three games for the young Russian since his return from a back injury. It was expected that the Rangers would baby him early on, but that hasn't been the case; as long as his back holds up and he avoids any new ailments, Buchnevich looks set to provide plenty of fantasy value down the stretch. He's now operating at a point-per-game pace through the first 13 NHL contests of his career.