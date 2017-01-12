Coach Alain Vigneault confirmed Thursday that Buchnevich (back) is expected to return to the lineup Friday against the Maple Leafs.

With Rick Nash returning from injury Friday as well, the team suddenly has a heck of a talented crowd on the wings. Buchnevich picked up eight points in 10 games when healthy early in the year, and though it's unclear how big his role will be straightaway, the Blueshirts will surely be thrilled to have him back. Fantasy owners ought to feel the same way.