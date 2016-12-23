Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Skates Friday
Buchnevich (back) took part in Friday's practice in a non-contact jersey.
Getting back on the ice is an important step in the recovery process for Buchnevich, who has been out since Nov. 12. The winger remains on injured reserve and the team has yet to provide a clear timeline for his return to action, but fantasy owners should be encouraged that he is showing progress.
More News
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Does not skate Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Back on ice in non-contact jersey•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Appears to be out again Sunday•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Ruled out for road trip•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Out for extended period but no structural damage•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Will get MRI on Monday•