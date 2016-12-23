Buchnevich (back) took part in Friday's practice in a non-contact jersey.

Getting back on the ice is an important step in the recovery process for Buchnevich, who has been out since Nov. 12. The winger remains on injured reserve and the team has yet to provide a clear timeline for his return to action, but fantasy owners should be encouraged that he is showing progress.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola