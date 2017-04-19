Rangers' Rick Nash: Cashes in Game 4 winner

Nash scored the game-winning goal in the second period of Tuesday's Game 4 against Montreal, adding a pair of PIM.

With two goals and no assists through the first four games of this series, Nash is looking pretty much like he did in the regular season. His goal was a huge one, but he scored it by finesse, not with the power shot for which he was once known. Indeed, Nash has seen a serious decline from his days as an elite sniper, making him a scorer of only middling fantasy value at this point in his career.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...