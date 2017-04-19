Rangers' Rick Nash: Cashes in Game 4 winner

Nash scored the game-winning goal in the second period of Tuesday's Game 4 against Montreal, adding a pair of PIM.

With two goals and no assists through the first four games of this series, Nash is looking pretty much like he did in the regular season. His goal was a huge one, but he scored it by finesse, not with the power shot for which he was once known. Indeed, Nash has seen a serious decline from his days as an elite sniper, making him a scorer of only middling fantasy value at this point in his career.