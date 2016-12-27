Rangers' Rick Nash: Could return Thursday

Nash (groin) will accompany the team for a two-game road trip that begins Thursday in Arizona and culminates with a New Year's Eve contest against Colorado.

This effectively rules out Nash returning for Tuesday's game against the visiting Senators, but the heady veteran remains on schedule in his rehab. Fantasy owners should get their collective trigger finger ready for activation when Nash does return, as he's turned back the clock with 20 points (13 goals, seven assists) in 30 games this season. Plus, he's tacked on six power-play points -- including four goals and two assists. It took him twice as many contests to reach that output in 2015-16.