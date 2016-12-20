Rangers' Rick Nash: Likely out at least next three games

Nash (groin) is expected to miss the next three games before he has a chance to be listed as day-to-day, per Rangers coach Alain Vigneault, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.

At this rate, Nash should be reevaluated in an attempt to return for a Dec. 29 road contest against the Coyotes. The point-packing veteran has manufactured 13 goals (14.8 shooting percentage) and seven helpers in 30 games this season. Brandon Pirri has been working on the right wing in his absence, albeit in a fourth-line role.