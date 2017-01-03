Rangers' Rick Nash: Missing another Tuesday

Nash (groin) did not take line rushes and, thus, will not suit up for Tuesday night's matchup with the Sabres, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.

Per the New York Post, Nash is now participating at full speed in practices, indicating that he could be back even before the Rangers impending bye week. Either way, the veteran winger won't go Tuesday, but still has a chance to play Wednesday's game in Philadelphia.

