Rangers' Rick Nash: Not quite ready to return

Nash (groin) was on the ice for morning skate Saturday ahead of the evening's contest against the Avalanche. He's effectively been ruled out for the next game, but the veteran is "coming along" in his recovery, per coach Alain Vigneault, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

The Rangers have won two of the past four games without Nash in the lineup, netting 16 goals over that span. By sitting out Saturday, the point-packing winger will have until Tuesday's game against the Sabres to convalesce.