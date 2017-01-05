Rangers' Rick Nash: Out seventh consecutive game Wednesday

Nash will not play in Wednesday's road contest with the Flyers due to a groin injury, Jim Cerny of thehockeywriters.com reports.

Nash will miss his seventh consecutive game as he continues to recover from an ailment sustained during a Dec. 18 victory over the Devils. The 32-year-old left winger has returned to team practices, however, which leaves hope that he can return potentially for Saturday's showdown with the Blue Jackets.

