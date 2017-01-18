Rangers' Rick Nash: Powers comeback attempt with two helpers

Nash handed out a pair of assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-6 defeat at the hands of the Stars.

He notched the primary assists on both of Mika Zibanejad's goals as the Swede made his return from a leg injury and the Rangers attempted to pull off a comeback in the latter two periods after falling behind early. Nash has three points in three games since coming back from his own injury, so he appears to be in fine form; if only the Rangers could say the same about goalie Henrik Lundqvist.