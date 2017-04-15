Rangers' Rick Nash: Scores beauty goal in losing effort
Nash scored a highlight-reel goal during Friday's Game 2 loss to Montreal.
The Rangers caught the Habs inattentive and moved the puck up ice quickly to Nash. He cruised into the offensive zone and unleashed a wrist shot with pinpoint accuracy off the far post and in. It was vintage Nash, and he'll need to continue to be a force for the Rangers to win this series. His six shots on net were another encouraging sign, and the high shot volume provides a respectable fantasy floor for daily contests.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...