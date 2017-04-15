Rangers' Rick Nash: Scores beauty goal in losing effort

Nash scored a highlight-reel goal during Friday's Game 2 loss to Montreal.

The Rangers caught the Habs inattentive and moved the puck up ice quickly to Nash. He cruised into the offensive zone and unleashed a wrist shot with pinpoint accuracy off the far post and in. It was vintage Nash, and he'll need to continue to be a force for the Rangers to win this series. His six shots on net were another encouraging sign, and the high shot volume provides a respectable fantasy floor for daily contests.