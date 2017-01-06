Rangers' Rick Nash: Won't play Saturday

Nash (groin) won't play in Saturday's game against Columbus, Justin Tasch of the New York Daily News reports.

This will make eight straight missed games for the winger who has been dealing with a groin issue since injuring himself Dec. 18. Before getting injured, Nash was having a respectable year with 20 points in 30 games. His next opportunity to return won't be until Jan. 13 against Toronto.

