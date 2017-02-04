Kovacs has not scored a goal in his last 44 games for AHL Hartford.

In other words, he scored Opening Night and hasn't tallied since. Kovacs turned just 20-years-old in November, and it was expected that he would need time to adapt to the North American style of game after spending his career in Sweden up until this year, but he has truly had a dreadful season. Most concerning of all is the fact that the 2015 third-round pick has just 39 shots on goal in 45 games for Hartford. It's an unacceptable number given Kovacs' speed.