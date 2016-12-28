Rangers' Ryan McDonagh: Season-high three points in win

McDonagh dished a hat trick of assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 4-3 comeback win over Ottawa.

He assisted on every goal the Rangers scored while behind, extending a string of productivity for the 27-year-old -- a goal and eight assists over his last nine games. McDonagh's not the biggest offensive star you'll see on the blue line, but the captain's better than the mid-30s point totals we've seen from him the past two years. Expect him to clear 40 with ease this season, health permitting.

