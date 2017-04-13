Kampfer signed a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Rangers on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Kampfer spent the majority of the 2016-17 campaign in the minors and only appeared in 11 NHL contests this season, so this is purely a depth signing for the Rangers. He'll spend most of 2017-18 with New York's AHL affiliate, but Kampfer should get an opportunity to draw into a few games with the big club as well.

