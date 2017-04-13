Rangers' Steve Kampfer: Inks two-year extension
Kampfer signed a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Rangers on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Kampfer spent the majority of the 2016-17 campaign in the minors and only appeared in 11 NHL contests this season, so this is purely a depth signing for the Rangers. He'll spend most of 2017-18 with New York's AHL affiliate, but Kampfer should get an opportunity to draw into a few games with the big club as well.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...