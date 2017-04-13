Glass scored an unassisted goal in the first period of Wednesday's Game 1 win over Montreal.

After spending the majority of the season in the AHL, Glass was an unexpected hero in Game 1 for the Blueshirts. The gritty winger pulled in a loose puck off an offensive-zone faceoff and slung a nifty backhander over Carey Price's glove. Don't expect to see many more scoresheet appearances from Glass, and he's also a risk to be a healthy scratch if the Rangers decide to dress a lineup with more speed and skill. However, his opportunistic goal might also give him a longer leash. Regardless, he's a low-end fantasy option.

