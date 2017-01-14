Gettinger tallied a goal and an assist in OHL Sault Ste. Marie's 6-2 loss to Mississauga on Friday.

One of the hottest players in the OHL, Gettinger now has 10 goals and 17 points in his last 11 contests. The 2016 fifth-round pick is a massive physical specimen (6-foot-5, 220 pounds) who has the ability to dominate the dirty areas of the ice with his huge frame. Having played his youth hockey in a small program in the Cleveland area, Gettinger's biggest need at the moment is continued reps against quality competition. He is a high-end lottery ticket for the Rangers.