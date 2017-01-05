Marchenko (shoulder) will be back for Thursday's game against the Kings, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Marchenko's return from a nine-game injury layoff comes at a great time, as the Wings saw a pair of defensemen -- Niklas Kronwall (lower body) and Brendan Smith (leg) -- depart with injuries in Wednesday's game against the Ducks. A true gamer skilled at blocking shots, Marchenko should find himself on the third pair with Xavier Ouellet. We like his potential to gain fantasy relevancy in the coming seasons.

