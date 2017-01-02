Marchenko (shoulder) will likely return to the lineup against the Kings on Thursday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

This news effectively rules Marchenko out for Wednesday's meeting with the Ducks, but should be encouraging for fantasy owners. If he is ready to play versus Los Angeles, the defenseman will have missed eight consecutive outings while dealing with this ailment. Xavier Ouellet is the leading candidate to find himself watching from the press box once Marchenko is given the all clear.