Red Wings' Alexey Marchenko: Expected back Thursday
Marchenko (shoulder) will likely return to the lineup against the Kings on Thursday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
This news effectively rules Marchenko out for Wednesday's meeting with the Ducks, but should be encouraging for fantasy owners. If he is ready to play versus Los Angeles, the defenseman will have missed eight consecutive outings while dealing with this ailment. Xavier Ouellet is the leading candidate to find himself watching from the press box once Marchenko is given the all clear.
More News
-
Red Wings' Alexey Marchenko: Out at least another week•
-
Red Wings' Alexey Marchenko: Moved to injured reserve•
-
Red Wings' Alexey Marchenko: All but ruled out Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Alexey Marchenko: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Alexey Marchenko: Day-to-day with injured shoulder•
-
Red Wings' Alexey Marchenko: Exits Tuesday's game with upper-body ailment•