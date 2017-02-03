Marchenko was placed on waivers Friday with Detroit intending to activate Brendan Smith (knee) from injured reserve, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

It's a bit surprising that Marchenko was the one to get the ax, as he's a tireless and low-maintenance shot-blocking defenseman who the Red Wings utilized in the last two postseasons. Of course, there's a chance that he'll clear waivers and subsequently get sent to AHL Grand Rapids to remain within the Red Wings organization.