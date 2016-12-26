Marchenko (shoulder) will not suit up for at least another week, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Marchenko will miss at least three more games after having already been sidelined for the Wings' previous four outings. The defenseman is still looking for his first goal of the year, as he has garnered just five helpers on the season. Given his limited production and injuries concerns, fantasy owners may want to consider other options on the blue line. Once the 24-year-old is cleared to return, he will need to be activated off injured reserve and Detroit will need to clear room on the 23-man roster.