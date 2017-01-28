Marchenko was left with the dreaded 'DNP' next to his name for three straight games leading up to All-Star Weekend.

There is no word of an injury to the Russian blueliner, but coach Jeff Blashill seems to prefer rolling out the cerebral Nick Jensen on the third pair with veteran Niklas Kronwall, who has been shuffling in and out of the lineup due to a recent groin injury and needs to avoid wear and tear on his bum knee. Detroit entered the 2016-17 campaign chock-full of talented forwards, but from a fantasy hockey perspective, it's been wasteland on the blue line outside of Mike Green and his 24 points in 41 contests. However, we still like Marchenko's long-term potential; he's a relentless two-way competitor who tends to do the dirty work such as getting in the way of pucks in front of the netminder -- he blocked 100 shots last season and has 44 this campaign.