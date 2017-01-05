Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Back in lineup
Athanasiou will return to the lineup Thursday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports. The struggling winger ended up as a healthy scratch in the previous game, a 2-0 road loss to the Ducks.
Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill decided to bench Double A after watching promising pivot skate to a minus-4 rating in his last five games, all while getting blanked on 13 shot attempts. Given his skill set and crafty ways, we think Athanasiou will find his way out of this slump in due time; his team cannot afford it any other way as they sit near the bottom of the Atlantic Division fully aware that the franchise playoff streak of 25 straight seasons is in serious jeopardy of being snapped.
