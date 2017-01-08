Athanasiou netted his seventh goal of the season and had an assist in Saturday's loss to the Sharks.

That's back-to-back multi-point games for the 22-year-old, who is up to 12 points in 25 games. He isn't seeing significant minutes right now, but the youngster is a sniper who has enough skill to make an impact wherever he gets slotted. Look for Athanasiou to build off these recent five points he put up and continue to produce for a Red Wings team in dire need of wins.