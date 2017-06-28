Athanasiou received a qualifying offer from the Red Wings on Monday, MLive.com reports.

The 22-year-old pivot has managed to earn the trust of Red Wings brass in short order. His output of 29 points (18 goals, 11 assists) from the sophomore campaign might not seem like a lot until you consider that he did it in just 64 games and 13:28 of average ice time. Don't forget about Double A in fantasy drafts this fall, as he could explode if a top-six role awaits him in the 2017-18 campaign.

