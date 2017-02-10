Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Pots two goals in losing cause
Athanasiou scored two goals (one on the power play) on two shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Detroit.
At the time, his goals -- which came less than three minutes apart in the first period -- gave the Wings a 2-1 lead, but that didn't last too long. Nonetheless, Athanasiou broke up a five-game pointless stretch with this effort, and while his stats (13 goals and five assists in 39 games) don't jump off the page, the 22-year-old is showing distinct promise for the future.
