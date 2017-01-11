Athanasiou scored a goal for the third consecutive game in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win against the Red WIngs.

He's got six points and a plus-6 rating in that three-game span, accounting for nearly half his offensive production on the season (13 points in 26 appearances). The 22-year-old's fantasy value is about as high as it's ever been right now, but considering his modest AHL track record and mostly quiet -- until now, at least -- NHL career, you're probably better served selling than buying.