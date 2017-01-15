Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Skates 200 feet for top-shelf marker
Athanasiou skated the length of the ice for an unassisted goal in Saturday's 6-3 home win over the Penguins.
Pull up the media player because this is a highlight you won't want to miss. Double A scooped up the puck from behind the visitor net, sliced and diced through the neutral zone, and nearly shook defenseman Justin Schultz out of his skates before flipping the rock top shelf over goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. The 22-year-old has been a breath of fresh air for a Red Wings team that has otherwise struggled to get things going this campaign, scoring in roughly 32 percent of his games.
