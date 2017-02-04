Athanasiou posted a minus-1 rating over a mere 7:48 of ice time in Friday's 5-4 win over the Islanders.

It's always disappointing when your supposed fantasy asset fails to land on the scoresheet, especially on a night like this where Detroit's offense otherwise clicked. Still, we urge you to practice patience with Double A -- he's still learning the nuances of the NHL game as a second-year player. The kid does have 11 goals in 35 games, despite averaging only 12:58 of ice time, so just imagine what he'd be able to do with a greater workload.