Athanasiou recorded a goal and two assists in Thursday's 4-0 win the Kings.

Athanasiou registered all three of his points in the first period, sandwiching his sixth goal of the season with a pair of assists on goals by Thomas Vanek. This was the 22-year-old's first multi-point effort since Oct. 25. Athanasiou is unlikely to repeat this performance any time soon considering he has been held below 15 minutes of ice time in eight straight games.