Mantha scored the game-winner in overtime Thursday, helping his Detroit team clip host Ottawa, 3-2.

Monster Mantha was a man on a mission, having secured a game-high six shots on goal, including the most important one during bonus hockey after the Wings forced a turnover at center ice. While the Red Wings haven't played well this season -- this win, coupled with Buffalo's loss Thursday, put them only two points above last place in the Atlantic Division -- but fantasy owners in need of a winger should be taking note of what Mantha has done over the past five games. How does three goals, three assists, five PIM and a plus-7 rating over that span sound? Check your waiver wire. He's still a relative unknown outside of junior and minor-league ranks, but despite early-season injuries prompting his call-up, he's made a strong bid to stay in the NHL for the long haul.