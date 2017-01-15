Mantha collected two assists -- one on the power play -- during Saturday's win over Pittsburgh.

Up to seven goals, 15 points and 33 shots on net through his past 12 games, Mantha has quickly established himself as a go-to scorer for Detroit and fantasy owners. He should be universally owned and is still presenting nice value in daily contests. However, it's probably ill-advised to expect him to continue scoring at his current rate through the remainder of the season. Expect a few offensive peaks and valleys along the way.