Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Continues strong offensive stretch
Mantha collected two assists -- one on the power play -- during Saturday's win over Pittsburgh.
Up to seven goals, 15 points and 33 shots on net through his past 12 games, Mantha has quickly established himself as a go-to scorer for Detroit and fantasy owners. He should be universally owned and is still presenting nice value in daily contests. However, it's probably ill-advised to expect him to continue scoring at his current rate through the remainder of the season. Expect a few offensive peaks and valleys along the way.
