Mantha registered an assist and two shots on net over 15:18 of ice time during Tuesday's loss to New Jersey.

The assist snapped a six-game point drought and improved Mantha to 11 goals and 23 points through 35 games for the year. The rookie has a bright future and should be owned in the majority of seasonal leagues. Additionally, he's still presenting nice value in daily contests. However, don't be surprised if he continues to have some offensive peaks and valleys through the end of the year.