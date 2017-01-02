Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Posts three points versus Maple Leafs
Mantha scored a pair of goals and added an assist in the 5-4 defeat to the Maple Leafs on Sunday.
His second goal came with two seconds left in regulation and sent the game into overtime. Mantha is hot, having scored five goals in the last five games. As a result, he's getting a lot more ice time - in the last six contests, he is averaging over 18 minutes per game. Mantha wasn't even averaging 16:30 in his first 16 contests. Mantha is making a very strong bid to stay in the NHL for the long haul.
