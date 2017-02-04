Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Posts two points against Islanders
Mantha collected a goal and an assist with three shots on net, three hits and a plus-3 rating during Friday's win over the Islanders.
After missing the scoresheet in six consecutive games leading into the All-Star break, Mantha has been registered a point in both showings since and appears back on track offensively. The rookie has 12 goals, 25 points and 83 shots with a plus-11 rating through just 36 games. Mantha should be owned in the majority of seasonal leagues, and he's still presenting nice value in daily contests.
