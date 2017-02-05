Mantha picked up an assist and plus-1 rating in Saturday's 1-0 win against the Predators.

Mantha was helped off the scoresheet in six consecutive games heading into the All-Star break, but he has posted a goal with three assists with a plus-5 over his past three outings. Mantha continues to be an asset in most seasonal fantasy formats, and he remains a decent mid-tier DFS option.

