Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Pushes point streak to three games
Mantha picked up an assist and plus-1 rating in Saturday's 1-0 win against the Predators.
Mantha was helped off the scoresheet in six consecutive games heading into the All-Star break, but he has posted a goal with three assists with a plus-5 over his past three outings. Mantha continues to be an asset in most seasonal fantasy formats, and he remains a decent mid-tier DFS option.
More News
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Posts two points against Islanders•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Notches helper against Devils•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Continues strong offensive stretch•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Scoring binge continues•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Two points in Los Angeles•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Posts three points versus Maple Leafs•